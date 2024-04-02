Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWN traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.40. 273,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,578. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.55. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.