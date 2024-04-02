Country Club Bank GFN Has $832,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,912,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845,368. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

