Country Club Bank GFN Invests $1.56 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RSPT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The company had a trading volume of 348,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

