Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,172. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average is $224.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

