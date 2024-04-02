Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 487,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
