Country Club Bank GFN Sells 399 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $675,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,096,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,380 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $300.45. 1,495,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,650,729. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.56 and a 200-day moving average of $254.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,193,919.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,722 shares of company stock worth $249,479,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

