Country Club Bank GFN Sells 462 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,572,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $80.18. 72,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

