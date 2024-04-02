CPR Investments Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CPR Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of CPR Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 142,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,895,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,720. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $381.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.