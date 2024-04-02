CPR Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of CPR Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $441.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,978,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,723,352. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $435.38 and its 200 day moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.