Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
CWK has been the topic of several other reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,900 ($61.51) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($58.93) to GBX 4,921 ($61.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($55.30).
In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,090 ($51.34), for a total value of £54,397 ($68,286.47). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($52.52), for a total transaction of £16,736 ($21,009.29). 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cranswick
Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.
