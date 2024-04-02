Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 534,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,194,692 shares.The stock last traded at $11.48 and had previously closed at $11.68.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 367,373 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

