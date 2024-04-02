Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

CRGY traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 3,885,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,028. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

In other Crescent Energy news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CRGY. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.