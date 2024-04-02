Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 610.0% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.64. The company had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,889. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $1,184,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,981,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Barclays started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

