CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

CSX Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,578,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.