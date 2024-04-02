Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.91

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $257.91 and last traded at $256.80, with a volume of 3352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.