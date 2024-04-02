D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Update

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE DHI traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.05. 573,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,549. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.