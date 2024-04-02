D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wedbush

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after buying an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,460,000 after buying an additional 1,131,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $129,008,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

