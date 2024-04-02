Decred (DCR) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $23.79 or 0.00036317 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $379.78 million and $2.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00106732 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016822 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001457 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,962,895 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.
