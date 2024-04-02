Decred (DCR) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $23.79 or 0.00036317 BTC on major exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $379.78 million and $2.90 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00106732 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00016822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,962,895 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

