Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 4300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.18 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

