Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.67

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

