Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 20,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 134,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

