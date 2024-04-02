Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $139.51. 832,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.29.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

