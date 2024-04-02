Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPS opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $246.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.49. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,557,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 517.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

