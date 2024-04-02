Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 4.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors owned approximately 2.20% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 414,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

