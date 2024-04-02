Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Cut by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after buying an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,034,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,036.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,149,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFIV stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

