Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

DFAC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. 136,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

