DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

DMC Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,655. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.62.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,194,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 75,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in DMC Global by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 141,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

