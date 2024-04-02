Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Kira Scherer Wampler Sells 2,500 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Doximity Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. 2,178,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,625. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.68. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Doximity by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 109,145 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

