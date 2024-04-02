Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $865,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $11.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.64. 1,379,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,628 shares of company stock valued at $85,753,347 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

