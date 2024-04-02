Drive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

