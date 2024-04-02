Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 167 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. 2,886,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,220,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.