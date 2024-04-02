Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 6,331,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,020,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

