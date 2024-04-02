Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,185,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,100,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,789,000 after acquiring an additional 134,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

DHR stock traded down $2.49 on Tuesday, hitting $245.30. 1,321,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,760. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.