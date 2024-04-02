Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.58. 202,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,300. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.85 and a 1-year high of $440.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.