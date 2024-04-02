Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $2,875,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 178,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $6,751,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

APH traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $112.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,720. The company has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

View Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.