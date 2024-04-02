Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $404,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.91. 65,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.19. The company has a market cap of $421.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

