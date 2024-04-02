DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS Price Performance

DSS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,918. DSS has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About DSS

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

