DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
DSW Capital Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of LON:DSW traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.62). 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.43. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of £10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18.
About DSW Capital
