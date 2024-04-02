DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of LON:DSW traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 49 ($0.62). 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,327. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.43. DSW Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 76.30 ($0.96). The company has a market cap of £10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,100.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.