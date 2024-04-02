DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after purchasing an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after purchasing an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

