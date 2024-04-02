Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DUK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. The stock had a trading volume of 816,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,662. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

