Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $763.96. 2,552,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,474. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $342.30 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

