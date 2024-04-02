East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 17.2% in March

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

EWBC stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 131,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

