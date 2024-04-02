eCash (XEC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89.70 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $89.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eCash has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,715.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $635.88 or 0.00967628 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00133298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000417 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,679,042,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,679,123,423,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.