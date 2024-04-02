Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 143,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW remained flat at $94.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,722,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,374. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,210 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,062,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,982 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.