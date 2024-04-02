Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.58

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Elementis Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

