Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.58

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.
Elementis Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.
About Elementis
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Elementis
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.