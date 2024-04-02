Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $895.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $675.00 to $895.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $764.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,260. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $726.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

