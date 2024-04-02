Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $763.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,400. The company has a market capitalization of $725.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $342.30 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

