Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

