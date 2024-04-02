Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMA remained flat at $19.10 during trading on Tuesday. Elmer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

