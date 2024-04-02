Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELMA remained flat at $19.10 during trading on Tuesday. Elmer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.
About Elmer Bancorp
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elmer Bancorp
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.