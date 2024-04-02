EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
