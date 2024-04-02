EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the third quarter worth approximately $904,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

